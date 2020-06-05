Area Arrests for June 6

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jose Moises Brito-Ramirez, 37, 972 Virginia Ave., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault, battery (family violence), simple assault (family violence) and cruelty to children (allowing to witness felony, battery or family violence).
• Anthony Wayne Densmore, 62, 421 Maple Grove Church Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI.
• Janie Elizabeth Henson, 47, 9982 Highway 11, Trenton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of hydrocodone.
• Courtney Lashea Land, 25, 147 Eugenia Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with financial transaction card fraud.
• Jorge Luis Perez, 25, 225 Crest Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, an open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
• Mitchell Harkins Stamper, 32, 707 Corey Place-A, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Robert Weyman Stephens, 37, 120 Dogwood Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree forgery (other than a check).
• Mark Anthony Swinger, 41, homeless, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with theft by deception, theft by receiving stolen property and first-degree forgery other than a check.
• Anthony Ternce Thomas, 56, 713 School St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with simple battery and failure to register as a sex offender/comply with requirements.
• Ethan Alexander Pendly, 19, 3325 River Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by receiving stolen property.
• Hayve Sanchez, 19, 1309 Lida St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane.
