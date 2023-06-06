AA

Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.

• A 29-year-old Resaca man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.

• A 21-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with felony shoplifting and identity theft fraud using/possessing identity information concerning a person.

• A 37-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony and loitering/prowling.

