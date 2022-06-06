Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Adam Reese Alexander, 20, 2011 James Court N.E., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Varnell Police Department with speeding, reckless driving, furnishing/purchasing/possession of alcohol by a minor and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
• Christopher Cody Bias, 29, 36 Monte Carlo Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Darrel Floyd Brett Hulett Jr., 21, 4360 Mitchell Bridge Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sexual exploitation of a minor.
• Leonard Dewayne Lawson Jr., 41, 858 Holly Creek Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, two counts of felony probation violation and two counts of felony failure to appear.
• Will Eugenio Lemay, 28, homeless, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with failure to register as a sex offender/comply with requirements.
• David Lee Minshew, 48, 6404 Highway 136, Walker County, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with identity theft fraud (using/possessing identification information concerning a person) and identity theft fraud (creating/possessing counterfeit identification of a real person).
• Harold Ray Sharit Jr., 53, 909 Oak Hill St., Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Joey Mitchell Thrower, 56, 174 London Drive, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with hijacking a motor vehicle and impersonating a public officer or employee.
• Aundrea Dawn Barrett, 31, 1009 Cargal Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Danny Wayne Carter, 42, 101 McCauley St., Tunnel Hill, was charged Saturday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Joseph Michael Cooper, 34, 614 Northwest Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony motor vehicle theft (more than $1,500).
• Eleonore Pauline Creasman, 44, 1361 Bishop Pond Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with criminal trespass, public indecency, misdemeanor failure to appear, misdemeanor probation violation and two counts of criminal attempt to commit a felony.
• Kayla Marie Croom, 33, 506 Red Cut Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of meth, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, crossing a guard line with a weapon without consent and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Kesha Sarah Ely, 34, 4012 Old Federal Road S., Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Monique Chimere Foster, 38, 238 N. Highway 341, Chickamauga, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI.
• Mayra Alejandra Garcia, 32, 118 Textile Way, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with trafficking meth.
• Cleaven Gordon, 51, 1600 Underwood St.-1, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (weapon), simple battery (family violence), violation of a family violence order and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Kristy Ann Helton, 39, 1300 Second St.-26, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Saturday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, false statement/writing/concealing facts from the government, use of a license plate to conceal the identity of a vehicle, driving without a license, driving while license is suspended or revoked, driving with an obstructed view (windshields and windshield wiper violation), operating a motor vehicle while the registration is suspended/revoked/canceled and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Stephen Gage Hightower, 17, 1600 Underwood St.-1, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree criminal damage to property (business).
• Arturo Lopez-Sanchez, 41, 15 May St., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• Timothy Jay McElhannon, 31, 132 Oxbow Way, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Diego Hernan Valdez-Espitia, 28, 422 Sassafras St., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with trafficking meth, contempt of state court, giving false information to a law officer, failure to stop at a stop sign, driving without a valid license and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Richard McCinley Ray, 55, 695 Booger Branch Road, Crandall, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and criminal trespass.
• Luciano Rodriguez-Flores, 29, 1422 Heather Way, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation and reckless driving.
• Daron Alexander Summers, 35, 2861 Peek Road, Atlanta, was charged Sunday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, speeding, open container violation and reckless driving.
• Allen Lamar Burse, 50, 107 Sunray Drive N.W.-1, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation and driving without insurance.
