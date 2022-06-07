Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
- Caleb Alexander Johnston, 28, 354 Stonecrest Circle, Ringgold, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth.
- Hussien T. Al-Hussieni, 50, 2754 Dug Gap Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and open container violation.
- Ashley Meshelle Austin, 30, 2301 E. 18th St. Place, Chattanooga, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear.
- Christopher Lee Garrison, 47, 151 Frances Drive-C, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of felony failure to appear.
- Thomas Adam Hall, 42, 423 Houston Valley Road, Rocky Face, was charged Monday by state probation with parole violation.
- Ronald Keith McClain, 48, 208 Chris Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Edgar Ramirez-Mendez, 33, 20 Cathy St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated assault (weapon).
- Angela Marie Simmons, 42, 107 Kitchens Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Serena Yvonne Smith, 48, 261 Williams Drive, LaFayette, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Terrance Anthony Tallent, 52, 1048 Factory St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony.
- Julio Cesar Verdugo, 26, 1805 Riverbend Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession to distribute meth, possession of a schedule 2 drug, trafficking cocaine, felony probation violation, simple battery (family violence) and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
- Brian Keith Webb, 43, 42 Pole Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with identity theft fraud (using/possessing identification information concerning a person).
- Troy Keith Driver, 38, no address listed, was charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
- Joshua Ladane Smith, 38, 733 Beaverdale Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
