Area Arrests for June 8

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Levi Nathaniel McAtee, 26, 436 Quill Drive N.W., Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Nathan Thomas Payne, 31, 1107 Old Federal Road S., Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and two counts of misdemeanor probation violation.
• Jamal Omar Al-Shouli, 28, 124 Furrow Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking, false statements and writings/concealment of facts, driving without a valid license, giving false information to a law enforcement officer, removing/affixing a tag with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle, driving with an expired license plate, driving without insurance and starburst windshield/rear window crack not to exceed three inches by three inches.
• Angel Gabriel Santiago-Santiago, 20, 1000 May St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs), felony failure to appear, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, driving with a suspended or revoked license and change of address or name required within 60 days.
• Janice Spurlock, 47, 353 Third Ave.-E, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, DUI (drugs), failure to maintain lane, improper lane change or usage and driver to exercise due care/proper use of phones and radios.
• William Wallis Bell III, 47, 286 Golf View Drive, Cohutta, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and open container violation.
• Jamel Malik Darville, 24, 900 Autumn Court-apartment 5, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with failure to obey stop sign or to yield after stopping and DUI (less safe).
• Jeanette Lynn Jones, 27, 2425 Gaslight Place S.W.-C, Decatur, Alabama, was charged Saturday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with DUI, driving without a valid license, speeding, reckless driving and a lights violation.
• Kenneth Lamar Jones, 32, 7492 Garrett Road, Midland, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with first-degree burglary (forced entry, dwelling).
• Lauren Maggard, 21, 660 Industrial Blvd., Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with first-degree burglary (forced entry, dwelling).
• Christopher Charles Miller, 43, 1178 Highway 225-140, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Kebona Latrice Mitchell, 24, 9548 Crestbrook Drive, Cincinnati, Ohio, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
• Cody William Morgan, 18, 109 S. Lakeshore Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with false imprisonment and simple battery.
• Ally Nicole Roberts, 24, 52 Windbrook Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Jose Manuel Villalobos Suarez, 45, 81 Modern Way, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with driving without a valid license, open container violation, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI (less safe) and fleeing/attempting to elude police.
• Vallice Latrelle Troublefield, 41, 626 Ferrell St., Clinton, North Carolina, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with first-degree burglary (forced entry, dwelling).
• Elliott Tyree, 26, 2769 Townterrace Drive, Cincinnati, Ohio, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, DUI (drugs), improper lane change or usage, speeding, following too closely, reckless driving, driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to maintain lane.
• Gregory Lee Whitfield, 33, 515 Parkside Place, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• Cara Riane Brooks Yates, 29, 775 Mill Creek, Crandall, was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with violation of the Georgia hands free driving law, driving too fast for conditions and DUI.
• Harold Douglas Brock, 62, 4060 Buckley Way, Resaca, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Marsha Kaye Brown, 32, 1210 Good Hope Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, sale of meth, possession of a schedule 4 drug, two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime (drugs).
• Reginald Lee Hardson, 47, 1701 N. Oak Drive-159, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, failure to maintain lane/driving on the wrong side of the road, duty upon striking an unattended vehicle and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Dennis Rayfield, 67, 2337 No Pone Road, Georgetown, Tennessee, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI.
• Amber Nichole Whitaker, 36, 1116 Willowdale Road N.W.-403, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• April Lynn Williams, 33, 401 W. Nance Springs Road, Resaca, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• James Robert Walker, 35, 68 Buela Lane, Ringgold, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of meth, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and crossing a guard line with drugs without consent.
