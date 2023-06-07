Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 28-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with falsifying proof of insurance.
• A 55-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs).
• A 29-year-old Calhoun woman was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 44-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation, giving false information to a law officer, failure to maintain lane, failure to yield while turning left and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• A 55-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by state probation with two counts of felony probation violation.
• A 34-year-old Garnett, South Carolina, man was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (gun) and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• A 22-year-old Dalton woman was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with simple battery, terroristic threats and acts and second-degree criminal damage to business property.
• A 24-year-old Chattanooga man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 2 drug (opium), trafficking opium or derivative (possession of), possession of a schedule 1/2 drug with the intent to distribute (opium), use of communication facilities in drug transactions, driving with a suspended or revoked license and driving without insurance.
• A 41-year-old Dalton woman was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with simple battery, possession of meth and disorderly conduct.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.