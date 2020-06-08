Area Arrests for June 9

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Ricky Allen Ausmus, 34, 1049 Robinson Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Sabrina Leigh Chambers, 31, 118 Idaho Drive, Ellijay, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of meth.
• Elizabeth Jane Draper, 44, 1614 Waring Road N.W.-1, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Francisco Javier Gaytan-Vasquez, 24, 804 Cumberland Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor failure to appear, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, following too closely, driving without a valid license and open container violation.
• Timothy Todd Green, 56, 2246 Rocky Face Circle, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth and felony probation violation.
• Michael James Leamon, 40, 402 Old Apison Road, Cohutta, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Justin Alexander Reynolds, 30, 1505 Riverbend Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession, manufacture, delivery, distribution, administering, selling or possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.
• Lauren Hope Smith, 24, 1701 Water Oak Drive-160, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Rumaldo Lopez Velasquez, 26, 117 Orchard Road, Ellijay, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with serious injury by vehicle, seat belt violation (ages 6 to 17), driving with a suspended or revoked license, failure to yield while turning left and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Jonathan Paul Williams, 35, 118 Revina Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of meth and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Reba Ellen Bales, 66, 506 Notre Dame Ave., East Ridge, Tennessee, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
• Angelica Danielle Brackett, 29, 14 Acorn Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Esteban Luna, 25, 1178 Highway 225 S.-Lot 153, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI.
• Milagro Reyes, 43, 140 Levi Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with second-degree criminal damage to property (business).
• Kenneth Ray Allen, 55, 413 N. Fifth Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Joshua Daniel Barfield, 42, 226 Overland Trail N.W., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of aggravated assault (gun) and two counts of terroristic threats and acts.
• Carlos Loera-Pacheco, 20, 180 Fletcher Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Michael Harlin Porter, 50, 3607 Highway 286, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI.
• John Amous Rymer, 33, 577 Davis Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with felony interference with government property, loitering/prowling, disorderly conduct and obstruction of an officer by threat or violence.
• Perry Ray Ellis, 53, 384 Caprice Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
• Stephanie Jewell Marshall, 35, 930 Oak Hill St., Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
