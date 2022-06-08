Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Javier Aguilar, 32, 655 Jupiter Circle N.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Tommy Ray Akers, 45, 1275 N. Pine St.-6, Scottsburg, Indiana, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony shoplifting and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• Oscar Rafael Gandarilla, 40, 706 W. Dug Gap Mountain Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by state probation with parole violation.
• Crystal Antoinette Greeson, 38, 611 Sagamore Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor failure to appear and two counts of possession of a schedule 4 drug.
• Danielle Ladonna Norrell, 44, 412 Ellis Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Robert Lanartine Rouillier III, 50, 153 S. Dicks Creek Road, LaFayette, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (weapon) and battery (family violence).
• Jessica Jean Shuler, 42, 1275 N. Pine St.-6, Scottsburg, Indiana, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony shoplifting and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• Malachi Stinnett, 17, 828 Beirut Place-71, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with second-degree criminal damage to property (business), criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and loitering/prowling.
• Amber Ann Chastain, 41, 221 Platte St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Charles Lawrence Stanley, 41, 987 Old Cottonwood Mill Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth and felony probation violation.
• Michael Anthony Walker, 55, 1897 Red Cut Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and giving false information to a law officer.
