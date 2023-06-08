Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 28-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with falsifying proof of insurance.
• A 55-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs).
• A 29-year-old Calhoun woman was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 44-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation, giving false information to a law officer, failure to maintain lane, failure to yield while turning left and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• A 55-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by state probation with two counts of felony probation violation.
• A 34-year-old Garnett, South Carolina, man was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (gun) and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• A 22-year-old Dalton woman was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with simple battery, terroristic threats and acts and second-degree criminal damage to business property.
• A 24-year-old Chattanooga man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 2 drug (opium), trafficking opium or derivative (possession of), possession of a schedule 1/2 drug with the intent to distribute (opium), use of communication facilities in drug transactions, driving with a suspended or revoked license and driving without insurance.
• A 41-year-old Dalton woman was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with simple battery, possession of meth and disorderly conduct.
• A 38-year-old Ranger man was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 36-year-old Rocky Face woman was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 27-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 46-year-old Rocky Face woman was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony theft by deception.
• A 46-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with seat belts violation, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI.
• A 37-year-old Dalton woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 43-year-old Ringgold woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 55-year-old Calhoun man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with three counts of felony probation violation.
• A 27-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession and use of drug-related objects and by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor failure to appear.
• A 23-year-old Calhoun man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• A 24-year-old Gainesville man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 22-year-old Gainesville man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, driving without a valid license and driving without insurance.
