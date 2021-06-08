Area Arrests for June 9

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Avery Lee Smith, 55, 2341 Tennga Gregory Road, Crandall, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving without insurance and driving with an expired license plate.
• Phyllis Lautrell West, 51, 362 New Prospect Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI, habitual offender, driving with a suspended or revoked license and open container violation.
• Justin Aaron Costlow, 28, 81 Ridgeview Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation, giving false information to a law officer and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Jeffery Todd Hawkins, 32, 1970 Norton Bridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Jeffery Jordan Keeler, 25, 4192 Bandy Road, Ringgold, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Linda Lee Miltimore, 67, 26 Greyland Farm Road, Crandall, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (family violence), burglary (forced entry of a residence), terroristic threats and acts, and criminal trespass.
• David Daevon Hughley, 25, 2488 Shenandoah Drive, Chattanooga, was charged Tuesday by the Cohutta Police Department with DUI (drugs), failure to maintain lane and a headlights violation.
• Geovanni Salaices-Fraire, 23, 214 Midge Way, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 2 drug.
• Carol Marie Shaffor, 38, 2810 Wells Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Sydney Shaffor, 17, 300 Torino Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Damian Michael Webb, 27, 2810 Eric Court, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
