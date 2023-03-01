Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 35-year-old Crandall man was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of meth.
• A 26-year-old Ellijay woman was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with open container violation, distracted driving/failure to exercise due care when using cellphone/radio, driving with a suspended or revoked license, seat belts violation, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI (multiple substances).
• A 39-year-old Tunnel Hill woman was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 30-year-old Resaca man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth and felony probation violation.
• A 23-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of cocaine, driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving without insurance and running a red light.
