Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
- Garrett Gabriel Caldwell, 19, 163 Graystone Way, Rocky Face, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with sale of or intent to sell marijuana, driving with a suspended or revoked license, failure to stop at a stop sign and possession and use of drug-related objects.
- Jessica Lynn Cress, 31, 1708 Old Federal Road N.-lot F, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
- Lindsey Ann Dean, 43, 5200 Red Clay Road, Cohutta, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with neglect of a disabled adult/elder/resident of a care facility.
- Michael Wayne Moore, 20, 1685 Stinnett Drive N.W., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with sale of or intent to sell marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects.
- Floyd David Officer II, 47, 1300 Vernon Ave., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI (drugs), failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license and operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal.
- Matthew James Rieder, 25, 1142 Tamarack Circle, Chattanooga, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony theft by receiving a stolen vehicle and by the Georgia State Patrol with driving without a valid license and following too closely.
- Howell McKinley Wishon II, 39, 805 Beirut Place-4, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office felony probation violation.
- Michael Joseph Boudreaux, 38, 1075 Holly Creek Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of aggravated assault.
- Christopher Paul Casson, 37, 159 Smyrna Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony failure to appear.
- Jessica Ann Costlow, 29, 491 Cedar Ridge Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth.
- Karsson Brock Durham, 42, 519 W. Hawthorne St.-B7, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny, misdemeanor theft by deception and possession and use of drug-related objects.
- Stacey Renea Johnson, 49, 1809 Old Federal Road S.-2, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with driving too fast for conditions, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI (less safe).
- Robert Keeler, 26, Jasper, Florida, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
- Jerome Allen Ridley, 38, 1537 Roosevelt Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of felony probation violation and possession of meth.
- James Dylan Smith, 29, 225 Cheyenne Trail N.W., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony shoplifting, possession of meth and possession of drug-related objects.
- James Terry Eugene Vaughn, 27, 238 Pearman Way, Belton, South Carolina, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with kidnapping (minor).
- Kevin Eduardo Caceres, 30, 1214 Stacy Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, failure to yield while turning left and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
- Michael Lee Crowe, 51, 1140 Hardin Bridge Road, Kingston, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with felony theft by bringing stolen property into the state, driving with a suspended or revoked license, texting while driving, safety belts violation and display of license plates/tinted or obscuring tag.
- Angela Renea Hamilton, 32, 1178 Highway 225 S.-47, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with harassment of a law enforcement officer, 911 operator, firefighter, emergency medical technician.
- Larry Michael Lawrence, 56, 11 County Lane, Signal Mountain, Tennessee, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor failure to appear and by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
- Jonathan Seth Livengood, 34, 980 Red Bud Road, Calhoun, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Edilzar Morales, 46, 394 Hill Road, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
- Delmar Adan Perez-Santizo, 30, 1010 Locke Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with third-degree cruelty to children, battery (family violence) and terroristic threats and acts.
- Mauricio Alexander Quintanilla, 31, 1917 Tara Place, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with simple assault (family violence), aggravated assault (weapon), simple assault, battery (family violence) and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
- Jonathon Garrett Wright, 28, 176 Harden Drive, Ringgold, was charged Sunday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.