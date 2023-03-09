Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 40-year-old Calhoun man was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 38-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 40-year-old Rock Spring woman was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 2 drug, DUI (drugs) and driver to exercise due care/proper use of phones and radios.
• A 55-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office and state probation with felony probation violation.
• A 55-year-old Dalton woman was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation and by state probation with felony probation violation.
• A 37-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and failure to register as a sex offender/comply with requirements.
• A 32-year-old Morristown, Tennessee, man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile.
• A 49-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation and contempt of Superior Court.
• A 19-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with armed robbery (business, gun).
• A 40-year-old Calhoun man was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 38-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 17-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with armed robbery (business, gun).
• A 59-year-old Dalton woman was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, loitering/prowling and criminal trespass of property without permission.
• A 30-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Wednesday in Murray County with felony probation violation.
• A 29-year-old Cohutta woman was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with criminal trespass and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
• A 43-year-old Dalton woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with financial transaction card fraud.
• A 43-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Wednesday by state probation with parole violation.
• An 18-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 1 drug.
• A 23-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 21-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 1 drug.
• A 35-year-old Madisonville, Tennessee, woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 23-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree criminal damage to property (business), six counts of criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), vandalism to a place of worship and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• A 19-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with armed robbery (business, gun).
• A 50-year-old Dahlonega man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.