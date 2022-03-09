Area Arrests

Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.

  • Joshua Daniel Barfield, 43, 148 Shady Court, LaFayette, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear. 
  • Steve Richard Bramlett, 42, 418 Old Federal Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation. 
  • Anna Maria Mahrokh, 38, 1000 Hair St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, felony tampering with evidence, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and misdemeanor probation violation. 
  • Cathy Lynn Mullins, 49, 515 Parkside Place, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and misdemeanor shoplifting. 
  • Cason Jared Naranjo, 21, 539 Ridgeview Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by state probation with three counts of felony probation violation.
  • Ashley Tiffany Sewell, 28, 1100 Linden Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with identity theft fraud, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, felony probation violation, exploit/deprive services to a disabled/elder/resident and misdemeanor theft by receiving a stolen vehicle. 
  • Tomas Beltran-Meza, 42, 51550 Tyler St.-E102, Coachella, California, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear. 

