Area Arrests for March 10

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Kayla Sierra Neale, 22, 1652 Fox Bridge Road, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, burglary and criminal trespass.
• William Johnny Paul, 43, 1027 Mobley Mill Road, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with burglary, criminal trespass and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
• Ashley Dawn Hanson, 31, 15 Hall Drive, LaFayette, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation, giving false information to a law officer, possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking.
• Richard Paul Knight, 35, 965 Miracle Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Monday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Valentino Duane Macon, 36, 913 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Cody Tyler Richards, 27, 945 Good Hope Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
• Bruce Alexander Roxas-Barber, 21, 7607 Grove Crest Circle, Austin, Texas, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, failure of driver to exercise due care (proper use of phones and radios) and failure to maintain lane.
• Robert Lee Samuel Young, 33, 159 Mcintosh Way, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, driving with a suspended or revoked license, a taillights violation and two counts of misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Austin Tyler Zinna, 19, 23 Homewood Drive, Ringgold, was charged Monday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Michael Joey Patterson II, 36, 633 Womack Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, open container violation, use of safety belts violation and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
