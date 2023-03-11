Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 21-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation and obstruction of an officer by threat/violence.
• A 23-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs) and speeding.
• A 37-year-old Calhoun man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• A 45-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 37-year-old Williston, Florida, man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI (drugs), driving too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane and reckless driving.
