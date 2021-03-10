Area Arrests for March 11

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Justin Alexander Blue, 24, 3218 S. Dixie Highway, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with fourth-degree forgery.
• Michael Lynn Dunn, 44, 2900 Tennga Gregory Road, Crandall, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking and misdemeanor theft by taking.
• Joey Brent Goswick, 39, 201 Dead End Road-1, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Mitchell Warren Orr, 39, 116 W. Locust St., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with trafficking in meth, possession to distribute meth and possession of tools for commission of a crime (drugs).
• Clark Daniel Bishop, 40, 222 Cheyenne Trail N.W., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a felony, crossing a guard line with drugs without consent, giving false information to a law officer and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Kisha Nicole Crisp, 37, 3066 Ball Ground Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and crossing a guard line with drugs without consent.
• Kody Lee Morgan, 28, 506 Highway 2 W., Crandall, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation, giving false information to a law officer and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Josie Jones Nichols, 49, 103 M E Arnold Circle, Ringgold, was charged Wednesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, sale of meth, possession of a schedule 2 substance, possession of a schedule 4 substance, possession of tools for commission of a crime (drugs) and two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects.
