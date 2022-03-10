Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
- Allen Lamar Baker, 70, 3366 Crider Road, Rocky Face, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
- Anthony Scott Benton, 49, 900 Croy Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny.
- Danny Wayne Carter, 41, 101 McCauley Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with felony probation violation.
- Mallory Elizabeth Carter, 27, 912 Stoneleigh Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
- Ashton Lee Nelson, 21, 409 Beech Court, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation and misdemeanor failure to appear.
- Christina Jane Owenby, 42, 463 Holcomb Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation, felony failure to appear and driving with view obstructed.
