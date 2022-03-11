Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
- Stoney Joel Allen, 59, 2621 Pleasant Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with three counts of felony failure to appear.
- Chopper Lee Garrett, 33, Ringgold, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), possession of a schedule 4 drug and drugs not in the original container.
- John Allen Gibson, 39, 209 Squirrel Ave., Cohutta, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with trafficking meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
- Vickie Ann Gray, 51, Ringgold, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
- Joshua Wayne Hartley, 40, 1899 Middle Summit Drive-97, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of possession of meth, possession of a schedule 2 drug and two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects.
- Dustin Harold Jones, 31, 4153 Owl Town Road, Ellijay, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Cathy Lynn Mullins, 49, 111 Pendley St., Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
- Madison Elaine Nelson, 18, 411 Beech Court, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony theft by conversion of business property.
- Mark Josiah Springston, 34, 2754 Dug Gap Road-1, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Cheryl Heather White, 47, 1001 S. Thornton Ave., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with fugitive from justice (Bradley County, Tennessee).
