Area Arrests for March 12

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Ashlie Joy Kilgore, 34, 1265 Center Hill Church Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with second-degree criminal damage to property (business) and disorderly conduct.
• James Lenard Henson, 54, 603 N. Selvidge St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Chadwick Anthony Pilcher, 33, 502 Springhill Heights Circle, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of meth.
• Mauricio Alexander Quintanilla, 30, 1917 Tara Place, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, following too closely, failure to maintain lane and driving without lighted headlights or other lights when required.
• Leonardo Robles-Gomez, 38, 2811 Dot Crescent Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking and burglary.
• Gary Lee Ross, 41, 1801 Dug Gap Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts, aggravated stalking and harassing communications.
• Raven Lee Wilkins, 31, 2864 Waring Road N.W.-3, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with fugitive from justice (Polk County, Tennessee) and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Donald Henry Chastain, 29, 2612 Roberts Ave., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and felony probation violation.
• Asa Jeromy Jackson Isenhower, 18, 1604 Carl Wood Road, Rocky Face, was charged Thursday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with DUI (drugs), failure to maintain lane and instruction permit violation.
