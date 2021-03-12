Area Arrests for March 13-14

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Noah Jordan Gravley, 21, 401 S. Fourth Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with manufacturing/delivery/distribution/administering/sale/possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/sale/possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute; possession of hydrocodone; possession of a schedule 3 controlled substance; and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Christopher Jerrid Byers, 29, 128 Keith Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor theft by taking, giving false information to a law enforcement officer, first-degree forgery and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Jason Lamar Lance, 35, 102 Timberville Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• James Matthew Lee, 31, 3488 Williamsburg Road, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Varnell Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Kenneth Raymond Lowe, 24, 90 Beaver Creek Lane, Ringgold, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with second-degree criminal damage to business property.
• Hunter Davidson Mulkey, 23, 4491 Keith Valley Road, Cohutta, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with false statement/writing/concealing facts from the government.
• Lloyd Kent Silvers, 54, 674 Smyrna Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Angelo De La Garza, 34, 3435 Bent Oak Highway, Adrian, Michigan, was charged Friday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of a schedule 1 drug, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Brooke Abigail Dillard, 26, 110 Jim Petty Road, Crandall, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession and use of drug-related objects, giving false information to a law officer and two counts of felony probation violation.
• Amanda Kay Griggs, 40, 871 Fox Bridge Road S.E.-C, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, failure to maintain lane and driving without insurance.
• Tiffany Lynn Stone, 36, 178 Dupree Road, Summerville, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
