Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 53-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/sale/possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of meth, unlawful for any person to purchase/possess/have under his or her control any controlled substance and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 41-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 42-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with open container violation and DUI.
• A 37-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with sale of meth and felony probation violation.
• A 50-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 22-year-old Chattanooga man was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and fugitive from justice (Hamilton County, Tennessee, for two counts of aggravated burglary, vandalism/malicious mischief, driving without a license/expired license, assault, aggravated domestic assault, harassment, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during a felony and reckless endangerment).
• A 42-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with fugitive from justice (McCracken County, Kentucky).
• A 26-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with reckless conduct, aggravated assault (gun), pointing a firearm at another, cruelty to children (allowing to witness felony/battery/family violence), battery (family violence), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
• A 29-year-old Rocky Face man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth, manufacture/delivery/possession of a schedule 3/4/5 drug with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 47-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 23-year-old Ellijay woman was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 22-year-old Nashville, Tennessee, man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree criminal damage to business property.
• A 20-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• A 20-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with affray (fighting), second-degree criminal damage to private property, public drunkenness and furnishing/purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor.
• A 19-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with affray (fighting), second-degree criminal damage to business property, public drunkenness and furnishing/purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor.
•. A 35-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with open container violation and DUI.
• A 25-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor failure to appear, felony failure to appear, criminal trespass (family violence), misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and simple battery (family violence).
• A 39-year-old Dalton woman was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with financial transaction card theft and financial transaction card fraud.
• A 27-year-old Douglasville woman was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with speeding and fugitive from justice (Douglas County).
• A 33-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with parole violation.
• A 17-year-old Dalton woman was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with terroristic threats and acts, misdemeanor stalking, aggravated stalking, unlawful to remove/destroy an electronic monitor, criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), harassing communications, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and giving false information to a law officer and by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor probation violation.
• A 54-year-old Benton, Tennessee, man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 43-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession and use of drug-related objects, two counts of misdemeanor probation violation and giving false information to a law officer.
• A 45-year-old Resaca man was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession and use of drug-related objects, when lighted headlights and other lights required, safety belts violation and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• A 58-year-old Scottsville, Kentucky, man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane.
• A 29-year-old Greenbrier, Tennessee, man was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, failure to maintain lane and driving without a valid license.
