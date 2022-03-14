Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
- Michael James Bowen, 40, 1116 Willowdale Road N.W.-609, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth.
- John Edwin Daley Sr., 55, 710 Dead End Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear and felony probation violation.
- Ladondric Lindsey, 46, 153 Carver St., Linville, Alabama, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with battery (family violence), felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile and driving without a license.
- Julio Cesar Lopez-Zapata, 43, 1053 Dawnville Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth, operating a motor vehicle without proper tag/decal, removing/affixing license plate with intent to conceal identity of vehicle and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
- Suk Magar, 33, 1661 Cannonball Court, Lawrenceville, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, speeding and driving on the wrong side of the road.
- Matthew Allen Newby, 30, 220 Dub Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth, felony possession of drug-related items, misdemeanor probation violation, misdemeanor failure to appear and crossing guard line with drugs without consent.
- Jorge Rosario, 35, 3785 South Dixie Highway, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, open container violation and change of address or name required within 60 days.
- Alton Zollie Smith, 40, 145 Wright Drive, Trion, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
- Victor Santos Uvalle, 59, 704 Fifth Ave.-2, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Kahrys Renee Badgett, 28, 4437 Sugar Maple Drive N.W., Acworth, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of DUI endangering a child, DUI, safety belt violation (children under 9) and failure to maintain lane.
- Shannon Durand Cassell, 38, 446 Horseshoe Way-H101, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
- Esteban Garcia, 22, 51 Corvette Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with DUI (less safe), driving too fast for conditions, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving without insurance and knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended, cancelled or revoked registration.
- Juan Gabriel Gomez, 19, 294 Shawn Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with DUI under 21, driving without a license and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
- Ashton Alex Shephard, 18, 406 Oglethorpe Ridge Lane, Fort Oglethorpe, was charged Saturday by the Varnell Police Department with DUI and driving too fast for conditions.
- Donald Raven Wilkins Jr., 52, homeless, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor failure to appear and by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation and felony failure to appear.
- Charles Ray Allen, 56, 52 Thoroughbred Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Sunday by the Varnell Police Department with felony theft tay taking/larceny and conspiracy to commit a felony.
- David Eliseo Escobar-Lopez, 20, 450 Cobb Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI under 21.
- Ryder James Farmer, 17, 502 Ridge Pointe Lane, Cohutta, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI under 21, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, failure to maintain lane and safety belt violation.
- Michael Chad Robertson, 41, 842 Bridges Road, Rocky Face, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of terroristic threats and acts.
- Benjamin Joshua Starks. 39, 613 Oxford St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and possession of tools for the commission of crime (burglary).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.