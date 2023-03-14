Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 55-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/providing false information.
• A 54-year-old Resaca man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear, felony probation violation and violation of a family violence order.
• A 46-year-old Rome man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 38-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 30-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• A 39-year-old Dalton woman was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with cruelty to children (allowing to witness felony/battery/family violence), battery (family violence) and second-degree criminal damage to private property.
