Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
- Howell Shawn Gibson, 48, 93 Lapine Drive, LaFayette, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Julie Ann Henson, 48, 2448 Pleasant Arbor Road, Waleska, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
- Kalob Gage Hughes, 23, 971 Cavender Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile.
- Amy Marie Lathrop, 34, 7 Woodland Road, Auburn, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Barry Linder Nelson, 28, 4725 N. Cobb Parkway N.W.-206, Acworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Brandon Dean Ross, 22, 2835 Robinwood Drive, Riverdale, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony and drugs not in original container.
- Jamey Lee Thomas, 25, 475 Oakman Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor probation violation, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving on the wrong side of the road, reckless driving, aggressive driving, driving without a license and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense.
- Trevin Deon Webb, 28, 1274 Wright St., Chattanooga, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, operating a motor vehicle without proper tag/decal, second-degree homicide by vehicle, failure to yield when entering or crossing a roadway, failure to maintain lane/driving on the wrong side of the road and driving without insurance.
- Guillermo Oscar West-Geronimo, 23, 264 Horseshoe Way-D102, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with misdemeanor failure to appear, felony failure to appear and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
- Sabrina Leigh Bandy, 25, 200 England Drive-1, Rocky Face, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth; possession and use of drug-related objects; misdemeanor probation violation; and misdemeanor failure to appear.
- Ruben Chairez, 39, 1513 Margaret Circle, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, headlights violation and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
