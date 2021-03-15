Area Arrests for March 16

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Gregory Dewayne Marlow, 30, 4541 Peden Loop N.W., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (gun), parole violation, felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile, criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), obstructing an emergency call and neglect of a disabled adult/elder/resident of a care facility.
• Donald Dewayne McClure, 47, 3184 Circleview Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with parole violation.
• Marcos Francisco Silva-Perez, 26, 738 Reed Pond Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth.
• William Triplett, 67, 11 Nelson Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession with intent to distribute a schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance.
• Kathryn Elaine Cummings, 66, 800 Red Clay Ave.-3, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, failure to maintain lane and driving without a license.
• Rhonda Marlene Darrah, 55, 3375 S. Riverbend Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, sale of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Zachary Ryan Holcomb, 32, 1351 Sane Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, driving without insurance, driving without a valid license and operating a motor vehicle with suspended/revoked/canceled registration.
• Joseph Dawayne Hyde, 23, 300 Plainview Road S.W., Plainville, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with criminal trespass (damage of $550 or less), disorderly conduct, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, giving false information to a law officer and crossing a guard line with drugs without consent.
• Christopher Raymond Kirkland, 48, 165 Jackson Drive, Resaca, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Zachary Andrew Moore, 20, 448 Charger Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with child molestation, felony sexual exploitation of children and sodomy.
• Jordan Nichole Ralston, 28, 880 Sagamore Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with trafficking meth, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony and possession of meth.
• Kristin Nicole Vaughn, 25, Katie Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Hubert Edward Wallace Jr., 40, 531 McGrady Road, Rome, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with trafficking meth, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, driving with a suspended or revoked license and removing/affixing a license plate with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle.
• Bradley Jay Allen, 32, 251 Victory Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth with intent to distribute.
• Makenzie Brooke Collins, 22, 190 Stratton Way, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth with intent to distribute.
• Darryn Jovonn Fray, 31, 907 Oglethorpe Ridge Lane, Fort Oglethorpe, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, failure to maintain lane, driving with a suspended or revoked license and display of unauthorized signs, signals or markings.
• Charles Edward Grigsby, 52, 3590 Lindsey Memorial Road, Rocky Face, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Michelle Joshlinee Guijon-Hernandez, 21, 1604 Beechland Place-1, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth with intent to distribute and felony probation violation.
• Thomas Christian Johns, 41, 1130 Julia Way, Lawrenceville, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects, taillights violation and driving without insurance.
• Ashley Joy Kilgore, 34, 1265 Center Hill Church Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking of a motor vehicle.
• Eric Pate, 32, 10730 Hollow Tree Court, Orland Park, Illinois, was charged Sunday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with DUI, speeding and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Sherona Renae Sellers, 31, 1501 Augusta Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and giving false information to a law officer.
• Michael Anthony Moore, 52, 706 Betty Ave. S.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth.
• Christina Jewel Smith, 30, 1162 Henry Owen Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.