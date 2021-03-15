Area Arrests for March 16

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.

• Gregory Dewayne Marlow, 30, 4541 Peden Loop N.W., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (gun), parole violation, felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile, criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), obstructing an emergency call and neglect of a disabled adult/elder/resident of a care facility.

• Donald Dewayne McClure, 47, 3184 Circleview Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with parole violation.

• Marcos Francisco Silva-Perez, 26, 738 Reed Pond Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth.

• William Triplett, 67, 11 Nelson Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession with intent to distribute a schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance.

• Kathryn Elaine Cummings, 66, 800 Red Clay Ave.-3, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, failure to maintain lane and driving without a license.

• Rhonda Marlene Darrah, 55, 3375 S. Riverbend Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, sale of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

• Zachary Ryan Holcomb, 32, 1351 Sane Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, driving without insurance, driving without a valid license and operating a motor vehicle with suspended/revoked/canceled registration.

• Joseph Dawayne Hyde, 23, 300 Plainview Road S.W., Plainville, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with criminal trespass (damage of $550 or less), disorderly conduct, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, giving false information to a law officer and crossing a guard line with drugs without consent.

• Christopher Raymond Kirkland, 48, 165 Jackson Drive, Resaca, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.

• Zachary Andrew Moore, 20, 448 Charger Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with child molestation, felony sexual exploitation of children and sodomy.

• Jordan Nichole Ralston, 28, 880 Sagamore Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with trafficking meth, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony and possession of meth.

• Kristin Nicole Vaughn, 25, Katie Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.

• Hubert Edward Wallace Jr., 40, 531 McGrady Road, Rome, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with trafficking meth, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, driving with a suspended or revoked license and removing/affixing a license plate with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle.

• Bradley Jay Allen, 32, 251 Victory Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth with intent to distribute.

• Makenzie Brooke Collins, 22, 190 Stratton Way, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth with intent to distribute.

• Darryn Jovonn Fray, 31, 907 Oglethorpe Ridge Lane, Fort Oglethorpe, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, failure to maintain lane, driving with a suspended or revoked license and display of unauthorized signs, signals or markings.

• Charles Edward Grigsby, 52, 3590 Lindsey Memorial Road, Rocky Face, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.

• Michelle Joshlinee Guijon-Hernandez, 21, 1604 Beechland Place-1, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth with intent to distribute and felony probation violation.

• Thomas Christian Johns, 41, 1130 Julia Way, Lawrenceville, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects, taillights violation and driving without insurance.

• Ashley Joy Kilgore, 34, 1265 Center Hill Church Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking of a motor vehicle.

• Eric Pate, 32, 10730 Hollow Tree Court, Orland Park, Illinois, was charged Sunday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with DUI, speeding and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

• Sherona Renae Sellers, 31, 1501 Augusta Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and giving false information to a law officer.

• Michael Anthony Moore, 52, 706 Betty Ave. S.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth.

• Christina Jewel Smith, 30, 1162 Henry Owen Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.

