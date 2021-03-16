Area Arrests for March 17

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Elizabeth Cabrea, 33, 203 Hill Road, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, trafficking meth or amphetamine and possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/sale/possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• Shane Lamare Hollingsworth, 33, 1424 Sugar Valley Road, Calhoun, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with criminal trespass (family violence), battery/simple battery (family violence) and aggravated assault (family violence).
• Matthew Steven Campbell, 40, 456 Palomino Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Varnell Police Department with DUI and open container violation.
• Tabatha Renee Cochran, 36, 903 Liddell St.-4, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Kaley Leighann Nelson, 27, 4725 N. Cobb Parkway-206, Acworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor failure to appear and felony failure to appear.
• Dylan Heath Nichols, 26, 272 Elm St., Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of hydrocodone and drugs to be kept in original container.
• Calvin Daniel Quinton, 36, 71 Sugar Creek Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Eton Police Department with aggravated stalking.
• Joey Lee Seiber, 39, 499 Bob White Trail, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Boone Thomas Whitfield, 26, 183 Michelle Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs).
• Avery Leon Chadwick, 52, homeless, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth.
