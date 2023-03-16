Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 40-year-old Crandall man was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 26-year-old Resaca woman was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with battery (family violence), felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile, violation of a family violence order and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• A 35-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with fourth-degree forgery (checks).
• A 23-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor shoplifting, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and obedience to traffic devices and regulations by pedestrians.
• A 24-year-old Fort Payne, Alabama, woman was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 40-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI (drugs).
• A 41-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
