Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
- Charles Christopher Cummings, 34, 404 W. Cuyler St.-1, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
- Laaneeka Monee Eldridge, 37, 6310 Walden Ave., Chattanooga, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
- Gregory Allen Hewitt, 60, 1912 Valley Brook Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
- Justin Dean McAtee, 58, 139 Victory Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (less safe) and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
- Christopher Charles Miller, 44, 1178 Highway 225 S. 140, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony failure to appear.
- Ethan Wayne Pugh, 30, 257 Mt. Zion Road N.E., Resaca, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with violation of oath by a public officer, sexual battery, aggravated sexual battery and public indecency.
- John Francis Turner, 44, 378 Robinson Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony conversion of payment for real property improvement.
- Christopher James White, 29, homeless, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth; possession and use of drug-related objects; felony failure to appear; felony probation violation; and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
- Samuel Paul Young, 40, 701 4th Ave.-17, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts; battery (family violence); criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less); and misdemeanor failure to appear.
- David Michael Jones, 47, 729 W. Tyler St.-14, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and driving without a valid license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.