Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped.

• Charles Christopher Cummings, 34, 404 W. Cuyler St.-1, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.

  • Laaneeka Monee Eldridge, 37, 6310 Walden Ave., Chattanooga, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
  • Gregory Allen Hewitt, 60, 1912 Valley Brook Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
  • Justin Dean McAtee, 58, 139 Victory Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with DUI (less safe) and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
  • Christopher Charles Miller, 44, 1178 Highway 225 S. 140, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of felony failure to appear.
  • John Francis Turner, 44, 378 Robinson Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony conversion of payment for real property improvement.
  • Christopher James White, 29, homeless, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth; possession and use of drug-related objects; felony failure to appear; felony probation violation; and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
  • Samuel Paul Young, 40, 701 4th Ave.-17, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with terroristic threats and acts; battery (family violence); criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less); and misdemeanor failure to appear.
  • James Wesley Forester Sr., 50, Underwood Lodge-3, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
  • Ricky Berlin Hammontree, 54, 139 Labelle Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Cohutta Police Department with possession of meth and felony probation violation.
  • Cody Edward Jones, 30, 130 Hillview Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a schedule 2 substance (opium); sale of a schedule

1/2

  • substance (opium); possession and use of drug-related objects; and possession of tools for commission of a crime (drugs).
  • David Michael Jones, 47, 729 W. Tyler St.-14, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and driving without a valid license.
  • Dillian Wayne Jones, 28, 1081 Clement Road, Rocky Face, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a schedule 2 substance (opium); sale of a schedule

1/2

  • substance (opium); possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of tools for commission of a crime (drugs); and felony probation violation.
  • Ashley Lynn Maddox, 31, 5120 S. Dixie Highway, Resaca, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation and use of false name/address when obtaining drugs.
  • Stefani Guadalupe Mendiola, 21, 2951 Dot Crescent Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with being a fugitive from justice (Fort Payne, Alabama).
  • Dewey Clinton Phillips, 29, 159 Bailey Drive, Calhoun, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth.
  • Mitchell Lamar Hill, 28, 591 Robinson Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a schedule 2 substance (opium); possession of meth; possession and use of drug-related objects; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video