Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped.
• Charles Christopher Cummings, 34, 404 W. Cuyler St.-1, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
- Laaneeka Monee Eldridge, 37, 6310 Walden Ave., Chattanooga, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Gregory Allen Hewitt, 60, 1912 Valley Brook Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
- Justin Dean McAtee, 58, 139 Victory Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with DUI (less safe) and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
- Christopher Charles Miller, 44, 1178 Highway 225 S. 140, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of felony failure to appear.
- John Francis Turner, 44, 378 Robinson Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony conversion of payment for real property improvement.
- Christopher James White, 29, homeless, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth; possession and use of drug-related objects; felony failure to appear; felony probation violation; and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
- Samuel Paul Young, 40, 701 4th Ave.-17, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with terroristic threats and acts; battery (family violence); criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less); and misdemeanor failure to appear.
- James Wesley Forester Sr., 50, Underwood Lodge-3, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Ricky Berlin Hammontree, 54, 139 Labelle Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Cohutta Police Department with possession of meth and felony probation violation.
- Cody Edward Jones, 30, 130 Hillview Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a schedule 2 substance (opium); sale of a schedule
1/2
- substance (opium); possession and use of drug-related objects; and possession of tools for commission of a crime (drugs).
- David Michael Jones, 47, 729 W. Tyler St.-14, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and driving without a valid license.
- Dillian Wayne Jones, 28, 1081 Clement Road, Rocky Face, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a schedule 2 substance (opium); sale of a schedule
1/2
- substance (opium); possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of tools for commission of a crime (drugs); and felony probation violation.
- Ashley Lynn Maddox, 31, 5120 S. Dixie Highway, Resaca, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation and use of false name/address when obtaining drugs.
- Stefani Guadalupe Mendiola, 21, 2951 Dot Crescent Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with being a fugitive from justice (Fort Payne, Alabama).
- Dewey Clinton Phillips, 29, 159 Bailey Drive, Calhoun, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth.
- Mitchell Lamar Hill, 28, 591 Robinson Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a schedule 2 substance (opium); possession of meth; possession and use of drug-related objects; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.