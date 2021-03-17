Area Arrests for March 18

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Dylan Heath Nichols, 26, 272 Elm St., Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth; possession of hydrocodone; possession and use of drug-related objects; and drugs not kept in their original container.
• Shawn Eugene Parks, 49, 1652 Fox Bridge Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation; possession of meth; and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Joshua Wayne Sutton, 36, 69 Thornton Road N., Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Allen Charles Cables, 72, 2537 Maddox Chapel Road N.W., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth; possession to distribute meth; possession and use of drug-related objects; and driving without operating brake lights or signal devices.
• Joseph Cameron Debord, 21, 15 Homeplace Road, Rossville, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking (larceny, theft of auto) and second-degree criminal damage to property (private).
• Isis Lissett Gonzalez-Rodriguez, 39, 105 Mary Lane, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth; possession to distribute meth; trafficking in meth; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of tools for commission of a crime (drugs); and driving an unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle.
• David Lee Griggs, 57, 1078 Franklin Hill Road, Rocky Face, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with being party to a felony crime.
• Danny Tyrese Harlan, 42, 4A Ellison St. N.W., Rome, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Brittany Bradfield Ingle, 37, 1520 Ashton Woods Way, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth; simple assault (family violence); third-degree cruelty to a child (allow to witness felony/battery/family violence); possession and use of drug-related objects; battery (family violence); possession of tools for commission of a crime (drugs); and misdemeanor theft by taking (larceny).
• J.B. B. Johnson, 53, 1369 Ridge Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• David Craig Peden Jr., 58, 117 Savannah Way, Cohutta, was charged Tuesday by the Cohutta Police Department with felony failure to appear, felony probation violation, open container violation and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Erwin Kenneth Ramsey, 54, 1050 Bradford Place, Cohutta, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking (larceny, sudden snatching).
• Lawrence Alexander Weaver, 28, 600 School St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault and simple assault.
• Cody Jacob Williams, 32, 3733 Edwards Circle, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with parole violation.
