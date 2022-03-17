Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
- James Wesley Forester Sr., 50, Underwood Lodge-3, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
- Ricky Berlin Hammontree, 54, 139 Labelle Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Cohutta Police Department with possession of meth and felony probation violation.
- Cody Edward Jones, 30, 130 Hillview Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 2 substance (opium); sale of a schedule 1/2 substance (opium); possession and use of drug-related objects; and possession of tools for commission of a crime (drugs).
- Dillian Wayne Jones, 28, 1081 Clement Road, Rocky Face, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 2 substance (opium); sale of a schedule 1/2 substance (opium); possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of tools for commission of a crime (drugs); and felony probation violation.
- Ashley Lynn Maddox, 31, 5120 S. Dixie Highway, Resaca, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and use of false name/address when obtaining drugs.
- Stefani Guadalupe Mendiola, 21, 2951 Dot Crescent Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with being a fugitive from justice (Fort Payne, Alabama).
- Dewey Clinton Phillips, 29, 159 Bailey Drive, Calhoun, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
- Mitchell Lamar Hill, 28, 591 Robinson Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 2 substance (opium); possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
