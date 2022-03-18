Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
- Noah Dwayne Hefner, 38, 3040 Sugar Creek Road, Crandall, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (family violence) and discharge of a weapon on or near a public highway or street.
- Jose De Jesus Alvarez-Garcia, 28, 903 Underwood St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor theft of services; possession and use of drug-related objects; and felony failure to appear.
- Khai Thuc Huynh, 49, 714 Vintage Lane, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (gun) and cruelty to children (allowing to witness felony/battery/family violence).
- Anthony Dewayne Littleton, 57, 419 Center Hill Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and Georgia handsfree law violation.
- Bernard Paez, 25, 280 Dogwood Hills Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
- Willard Shane Parker, 42, 155 Pannell Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with open container violation, driving without insurance and DUI (less safe).
- Francisco Javier Espinoza-Adame, 44, 125 South Dixie Highway, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, loitering/prowling and possession of tools for the commission of crime (burglary).
- Francisco Marroquin Miguel, 25, 1941 Valley Brook Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI; failure to maintain lane; hit and run; and driving without a license.
- Joseph Vincent Monaco, 32, 105 Nathan Circle, Calhoun, was charged Friday by the Cohutta Police Department with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, driving without insurance, driving without a license and failure to register vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.