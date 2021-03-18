Area Arrests for March 19

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Eric Rodriguez, 42, 1178 Highway 225 S.-111, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with two counts of terroristic threats and acts.
• Edgar Eberardo Alaniz, 47, 1113 Hill St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Ricky Allan Ausmus, 35, 1049 Robinson Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with serious injury by vehicle, hit and run resulting in serious injury, running a red light and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• John Wayne Baggett Sr., 51, 417 Pack Road N.E., Ranger, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Sean Russell Godfrey, 45, LaFayette, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Bransen Francisco Gonzalez, 22, 2510 Mahala Lane, Chattanooga, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and use of safety belts violation.
• Melissa Danielle Hunt, 41, 75 Bonavista Lane, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear and two counts of felony probation violation.
• Ethan Jeffery Seay, 21, 218 N. Three Notch Road, Ringgold, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, DUI (drugs) and impeding the flow of traffic.
• Brandon Scott Silvers, 31, homeless, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and sale of meth.
• Michael William Defuria, 30, 720 Logue Road, Mount Juliet, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, failure to maintain lane, improper lane change or usage, reckless driving, driving without insurance and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Casey Elijah Henson, 32, 1439 Piedmont Drive N.E., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI; illegal stopping, standing or parking outside a business or residence; driving without insurance; failure to register vehicle; pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drug and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.