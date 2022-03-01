Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
- Haskel Chad Bartlett, 33, 2000 E. Rinda Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated child molestation and statutory rape.
- Kevin Michael Holsomback, 50, 544 Redwine Cove Road S.W., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of meth, two counts of felony probation violation and failure to yield when entering an intersection.
- James Mark Pratt Jr., 24, 682 Tarvin Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Eton Police Department with driving with a suspended or revoked license, possession and use of drug-related items, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, seat belts violation, starburst windshield/rear window crack not to exceed 3 inches by 3 inches, taillights/lenses required in vehicles manufactured after Jan. 1, 1954, and brake light requirements for all vehicles manufactured after Jan. 1, 1954.
- Chasity Faye Davies, 42, 199 Handcar Way, Tunnel Hill, was charged Tuesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of meth, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession of a schedule 1 drug, possession and use of drug-related objects, DUI (drugs) and a taillights violation.
