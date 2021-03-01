Area Arrests for March 2

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Ashlyn Hailey Baker, 24, 748 Hawkins Road, Crandall, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Derrik Clay Summerour, 27, 909 Wilbanks Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or meth; possession of meth with intent to distribute; possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance; possession of marijuana; misdemeanor tampering with evidence and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Lisa Michelle Bigham, 53, 9023 Highway 225 N.-Unit C, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Damon Bruce Fishback II, 32, 22 Lanesborough Court, Dallas, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with terroristic threats and acts, misdemeanor stalking, DUI, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, failure to stop at a stop sign, misdemeanor fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, driving with a suspended or revoked license and a lights violation.
• Latoya Danielle Hicks, 28, 482 Barney Pierce Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Aaron Michael Kirby, 43, 1428 Groves Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Sidney Reid Merritt, 27, 104 Paddle Wheel Court, Cohutta, was charged Friday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, loitering/prowling and felony probation violation.
• Heather Diane Ray, 21, 1496 Halls Chapel Road, Crandall, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with party to a crime and home invasion.
• Thomas Macraney Woodruff, 40, 113 W. Waterworks St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Cohutta Police Department with misdemeanor shoplifting, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, removing/affixing a license plate with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Joshua Jacob Acevedo, 26, 3195 River Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with reckless conduct, aggravated assault, home invasion and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies.
• Zachary Baggett, 32, 213 Baggett Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Joshua Gadsby, 29, 104 Merilyn Drive, Ringgold, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Kascie Danyale Horrigan, 43, 1528 Margaret Circle, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, driving without a valid license and failure to maintain lane.
• Maria Jose Martinez-Mojica, 23, 815 Straight St., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Chrissy Lynn McBryear, 39, 404 Corey Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Kellianne Marcelle Sanford, 25, 422 John Bell Hood Drive, Cohutta, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs) and following too closely.
• Dennis Paul Smith Jr., 27, 318 Pinhook Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Mohammed Ramzey Al-Hijazi, 29, 3134 Highland Circle, Rocky Face, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with burglary (no forced entry, nonresidence).
• Dillion Jacolby Bates, 22, 816 Shugart Road, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with false imprisonment and simple battery (family violence).
• Daniel Beltran-Silva, 28, 1212 Spruce St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
• Carter Jones, 73, 1004 Belle Ave., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault.
• Jovita Aracely Mendez-Galvez, 29, 306 N. Moore Road, Chattanooga, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with second-degree criminal damage to private property and third-degree cruelty to children.
• Betsy Llareli Santos, 20, 106 Philmont Way, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
• Colten Russell Thurman, 18, 277 Pinhook Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/sale/possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
• Jeremy Alexander Willis, 24, 518 Shamrock Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with simple assault, burglary (forced entry, dwelling), criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and obstruction of an officer by threat/violence.
• Christopher Robert Wyatt, 37, 2607 Cornelia Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
