Area Arrests for March 20-21

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Tara Danielle Brown, 37, 112 Clay Hill Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking.
• Debora Lynn Burnett, 54, 220 B Locust St., Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI and failure to yield while turning left.
• Michael James Flowers, 45, 315 Northwest Circle-58, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault on an officer engaged in duties, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, misdemeanor fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer and reckless driving.
• Felipe Gutierrez-Valenciana, 32, 3090 Ballground Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects and felony probation violation.
• Joshua Shawn Harris, 33, 231 Redding Way-200, Dalton, was charged Thursday by state probation with felony failure to appear and felony probation violation.
• Jonathan Douglas Huff, 33, 565 South Road, Cottontown, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with driving with a suspended or revoked license and fugitive from justice (Robertson County, Tennessee).
• Alvin Dean Jones, 72, 220 Locust St.-Unit 2, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI (less safe) and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Katherine Ann Pedro-Torres, 31, 1101 N. Glenwood Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Anthony Marshall Ponders, 54, 310 Jericho Way, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with child molestation and possession of meth.
• Denise Rose Rodriguez, 38, 205 Overland Trail N.W., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs) and two counts of DUI (endangering a child).
• Craig Allen Smallwood, 45, 104 Paint Rock Road, Kingston, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony failure to appear and misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking.
• Donna Sue Townsend, 61, 591 Ramsey Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony probation violation and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Shane Ray Davis, 41, 210 Cherokee Drive, Calhoun, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Avaida Brooke Gladney, 28, 220 Cook Road, Calhoun, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 4 drug and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Keith Denard Lane, 36, 702 Skylark Place-104, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with four counts of misdemeanor theft by deception and identity theft fraud.
• Darlene Michelle McDowell, 53, 321 Old Apison Road, Cohutta, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, crossing a guard line with drugs without consent and fugitive from justice (Polk County, Tennessee).
• Manuel Atilio Montiel, 34, 352 Bethel Church Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, failure to maintain lane and impeding the flow of traffic.
