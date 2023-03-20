Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 47-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth and disorderly conduct.
• A 27-year-old Cleveland, Tennessee, man was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 56-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony probation violation.
• A 25-year-old Chattanooga woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with four counts of felony shoplifting.
• A 31-year-old Dalton woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 45-year-old Chattanooga man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 55-year-old Etowah, Tennessee, man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor failure to appear, felony failure to appear and misdemeanor probation violation.
• A 40-year-old Fairmount man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with second-degree criminal damage to business property.
• A 33-year-old New York, New York, man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking.
• A 34-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 2 drug, DUI (drugs), open container violation, driving with a suspended or revoked license and reckless driving.
• A 45-year-old Rocky Face woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving with a suspended or revoked license and improper lane change or usage.
• A 57-year-old Dalton woman was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of possession of a schedule 4 drug, four counts of possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession of a schedule 3 drug, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and open container violation.
• A 26-year-old Dalton woman was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation and failure to stop at a stop sign.
• A 63-year-old Cumming man was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with driving with a suspended or revoked license, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI.
• A 50-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation and misdemeanor probation violation.
• A 27-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with failure to register as a sex offender/comply with requirements.
• A 24-year-old Cleveland, Tennessee, woman was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, driving without insurance and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• A 25-year-old Cleveland, Tennessee, man was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects and fugitive from justice (Bradley County, Tennessee).
• A 59-year-old Dalton woman was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (weapon), battery and simple assault.
• A 41-year-old Dalton woman was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 58-year-old Clayton man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile.
• A 25-year-old Cohutta man was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and speeding.
• A 31-year-old Ringgold man was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, failure to maintain lane and change of address or name required within 60 days.
• A 46-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with parole violation.
• A 34-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile.
• A 22-year-old Cohutta man was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and speeding.
• A 34-year-old Ringgold man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony, felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile, misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/other and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• A 53-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance.
• A 44-year-old Dalton woman was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated assault (weapon), simple battery (family violence) and terroristic threats and acts.
• A 19-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with reckless conduct, aggravated assault (gun), false statement/writing/concealing facts from the government and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• A 22-year-old Tunnel Hill man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• A 24-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated assault (weapon).
• A 40-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 43-year-old Dalton woman was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor theft of lost/mislaid property and felony failure to appear.
• A 34-year-old Columbus, Ohio, man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, open container violation, failure to maintain lane, following too closely, speeding, improper lane change or usage, reckless driving and driving without a valid license.
• A 43-year-old Resaca woman was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of marijuana and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• A 56-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with battery and aggravated assault (family violence).
