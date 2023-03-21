AA

Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.

• A 61-year-old Calhoun woman was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.

• A 22-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear, felony probation violation and bail/bond jumping.

• A 28-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.

• A 59-year-old Rocky Face man was charged Monday by state probation with felony probation violation.

• A 48-year-old Ranger man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.

• A 36-year-old Dalton woman was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.

• A 45-year-old Dallas man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with use of a license plate to conceal the identity of a vehicle, DUI (drugs), failure to maintain lane and driving without insurance.

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video