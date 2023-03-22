Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 41-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 35-year-old Savannah woman was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 51-year-old Orangeburg, South Carolina, man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 34-year-old Benton Harbor, Michigan, man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 28-year-old Resaca man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor failure to appear and felony failure to appear.
• A 38-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with burglary (forced entry, dwelling), felony theft by taking/larceny/other, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer and reckless driving.
• A 37-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation, speeding and driving without a valid license.
• A 58-year-old Calhoun man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of possession of meth and two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 23-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• A 31-year-old Dalton woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
