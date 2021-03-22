Area Arrests for March 23

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Adrian Marquese Montgomery, 30, 3847 S. Quail Lane, Chattanooga, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Travis James Smith, 35, 1708 Old Federal Road N.-Lot G, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with two counts of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; two counts of receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender probationer; two counts of misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of marijuana; possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/sale/possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of meth.
• Nathan Jerome Williams, 24, 2275 Old Federal Road S., Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (family violence), misdemeanor failure to appear and third-degree cruelty to children.
• Juvenal Leal-Rosales, 27, 603 Crestview Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), DUI, open container violation, driving without a valid license and a lights violation.
• Chase William McAllister, 19, 463 Canon Road, Etowah, Tennessee, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI under 21, following too closely, open container violation and possession of alcohol by a minor.
• Joseph William Parks Sr., 58, 1306 Underwood St.-16, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor shoplifting, possession of meth, drugs not in the original container and possession of a schedule 2 drug.
• Christopher Adam Sullivan, 35, 410 Harris St.-A, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• Michael Lopez, 18, 339 Nicole Drive, Resaca, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with carrying a concealed weapon, DUI (drugs), improper lane change or usage and failure to maintain lane.
• Justin Kyle Stewart, 25, 217 Rustic View Drive, Resaca, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile.
• Alexander Luis Villatoro-Lopez, 17, 623 Fourth Ave.-8, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, giving false information to a law officer, driving without a valid license, failure to maintain lane and driving too fast for conditions.
