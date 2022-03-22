Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
- Courtney Dandre Barnett, 42, 430 Hillside Drive S.W., Atlanta, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Darren Harris, 36, 201 Buck Blvd., Calhoun, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects and giving false information to a law officer.
- Trey Reynaldo Jordan, 29, 1406 Mack St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
- Garth Dustin Lamar Moore, 30, 129 Cindy Circle, Ringgold, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Charles Lesley Shadwick, 48, 613 Oxford St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
