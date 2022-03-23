Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
- Patrick Jesse Holcomb, 33, 4156 Highway 225 N., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, DUI and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
- Ralph Edgebert Ridley III, 40, 160 Amanda St., Wewahitchka, Florida, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
- Angel Ann Rodriguez, 34, 159 Smyrna Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with financial transaction card fraud, felony probation violation and exploit/deprive services to a disabled/elder/resident.
- Fernando Sosa-Mejia, 37, 410 Van Buren Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, sale of meth and use of communication facilities in drug transactions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.