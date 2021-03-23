Area Arrests for March 24

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• David Lee Chastain, 54, 33 Vick Drive, Ellijay, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of cocaine, possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance, possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance and DUI (drugs).
• Cruz Espitia-Godoy, 18, 3080 Freedom Lane, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with sale of or intent to sell marijuana, possession of marijuana and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Roberto Godoy Espitia, 22, 3080 Freedom Lane, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with felony interference with government property, sale of or intent to sell marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of meth, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Rafael Llauger-Gonzalez, 37, 1320 E. Morris St.-219, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, following too closely and hit and run.
• Ryan Tyronne Perry, 32, 49 Aspen Drive N.W., Cartersville, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of tools for the commission of a crime and sale of or intent to sell marijuana.
• Douglas Shane Powell, 49, 1415 Chadwick Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of possession of meth, two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Paul Walter Bender, 26, 717 W. Nance Springs Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, driving on the wrong class of driver's license, reckless driving, failure to use signal and speeding.
• Lee Andrew Mitchell, 42, 1632 Bradley Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Edwin Scott Suits, 58, 218 Vineyard Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
