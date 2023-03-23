Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 59-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 38-year-old Trion man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 38-year-old Rossville man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 40-year-old Tunnel Hill man was charged Wednesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with burglary (no forced entry, dwelling) and felony theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking.
• A 48-year-old Cohutta man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and five counts of failure to maintain lane.
• A 43-year-old Dalton woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, felony tampering with evidence and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• A 53-year-old Tunnel Hill woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, felony tampering with evidence and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• A 21-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking, simple battery (family violence) and simple assault (family violence).
• A 42-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
