AA

Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.

• A 35-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.

• A 53-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.

• A 46-year-old Marietta man was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with driving on a divided highway/controlled access road/emergency lane, reckless driving, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, speeding and operating a motor vehicle with suspended/revoked/canceled registration.

• A 30-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree criminal damage to private property and public indecency.

• A 38-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with felony probation violation and misdemeanor failure to appear.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video