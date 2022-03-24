Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
- Chandler Michael Goode, 22, 147 Mee Lane, Old Fort, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony motor vehicle theft and felony theft by bringing stolen property into the state.
- Monica Ashley Lynn Baer, 27, 4961 Mount Olivet Road-6, Cohutta, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
- Justin Anthony Camper, 34, 1652 Fox Bridge Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony crossing guard lines with weapon/drugs/intoxicants and criminal trespass.
- Christopher Cheyenne Davis, 35, 1705 Sutton Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving without insurance and use of safety belts violation and by the Varnell Police Department with misdemeanor probation violation.
- Abby Deloris Fugate, 24, 128 Keith Ave.-apt. A, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with parole violation.
- Mayra Alejandra Garcia, 32, 140 Loyola Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession to distribute meth, trafficking meth, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and felony probation violation.
- Kevin Bruce Jackson, 43, 609 S. Thornton Ave.-304, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession to distribute a schedule 3/4/5 drug and public drunkenness.
- Kenneth Eugene Long, 46, 269 W. Nance Springs Road, Resaca, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession and use of drug-related objects, removing/affixing a license plate with the intent to conceal, driving without a valid license and driving with no proof of insurance on motorcycles.
- Preston Lee Mays, 21, 904 Julian St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
- Chris Renae Mitchell, 51, 4017 Bob Wyatt Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
- Brittany Leann Olson, 35, 81 W. Red Bud Lane, Ringgold, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
- Enrique Velez, 41, 4209 Spring Valley Drive, Cohutta, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with trafficking meth.
- Timothy Jerone White, 59, 609 S. Thornton Ave.-105, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree criminal damage to property (business), possession of tools for the commission of a crime and misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking.
- James Collins, 41, 5312 Oakdale Ave., East Ridge, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with first-degree forgery, possession of meth, giving false information to a law officer, loitering/prowling and two counts of misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
- Jennifer Lynn Shaffer, 48, 48 Eric Court, Ellijay, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI, failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
