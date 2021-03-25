Area Arrests for March 25

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Michael Markay Caldwell, 35, 1242 Shadow Ridge Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, misdemeanor failure to appear and giving false information to a law officer.
• Sara Nicole Creech, 32, 112 Chisholm Trail N.W., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• James Daulton Flowers, 28, 1314 Haley Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Justice Drake Freeman, 21, 510 Cohutta St.-Apartment 1, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with rape.
• Jaedi Lee Moore, 27, 1135 Stoutamire Drive, Salem, Virginia, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Chloe Natasha Noland, 21, 401 Carbondale Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor probation violation and felony probation violation.
• Kevin Dewayne Pangle, 47, 1774 N. Boyd Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession of meth with intent to distribute.
• Everett Thomas Watson, 52, 229 Bill Howard Road, Old Fort, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Hatari Santez West, 24, 514 W. 11th St., Metropolis, Illinois, was charged Tuesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer.
• Clinton Vaughn Witherow, 28, 1781 Floodtown Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Brian Dakota Bell, 28, 408 Wrinkle St.-4, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with prohibition on nude/sexually explicit electronic transmission, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, failure to maintain lane and operating a motor vehicle with suspended/revoked/canceled registration.
• Jerry Wayne Cantrell Jr., 32, 233 Janine Way, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with false imprisonment, fugitive from justice, battery, aggravated assault, entering an automobile with intent to commit theft or felony, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and felony probation violation and by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor probation violation.
• Edith Adilene Deharo, 23, 5219 Apison Road, Cohutta, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with driving without a license, driving without insurance, driving a vehicle without a license plate, improper stopping on roadway and DUI.
• Isabella Hassett, 34, 400 Barbara Ave.-3, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear and by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Ashley Nicole Hayes, 30, 936 Smyrna Church Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Kerry Shawn Stevens Sr., 57, 1806 Lawson Ave., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Johnny Noel Taylor, 35, 229 Allison Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Varnell Police Department with DUI, headlights violation and failure to maintain lane.
