Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
- Charles Candler Brown, 45, 300 Patrol Road, Forsyth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with first-degree arson (single-occupancy residence), simple battery and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
- Joseph Ryan Burns, 34, 613 Oxford St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with felony failure to appear and felony probation violation.
- Misty Starr Escalona, 35, 3353 Chatsworth Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Varnell Police Department with aggravated assault, reckless driving and misdemeanor failure to appear.
- Donald Wayne Moore Jr., 33, 1797 Carter Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with three counts of felony failure to appear.
- James Ryan Slaughter, 40, 311 Foster Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with aggravated assault.
- Joel Oliver Williams, 35, 3950 South Dixie Highway, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation, failure to maintain lane, use of safety belts violation and driving too fast for conditions.
