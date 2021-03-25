Area Arrests for March 26

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Mandy Lynn Calhoun, 41, 322 Hudson Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• James Luther Cantrell, 41, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Walter Calvin Carroll, 62, 315 Seminole Trail, Crandall, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with two counts of child molestation.
• James Allen Collins, 23, 4194 Old Dixie Highway, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Andrew Dylan Shawnlee Deal, 22, 276 Mozart Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking.
• Juan Bernardo Esquibel, 32, 118 S. Adelia Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation and by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with criminal use of an article with an altered ID, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and false report of a crime.
• Taylor Veniece Hagan, 23, 203 Briar Ridge Road N.W., Calhoun, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Taylor Reshea Perkins, 20, 1259 Will Evans Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor probation violation and possession of a controlled substance, dangerous drug, gun, pistol or other dangerous weapon or marijuana by an inmate.
• Amanda Victoria Russano, 35, 100 Ballground Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Michael Kevin Smalley, 32, 4057 Keith Valley Road, Cohutta, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession of a schedule 4 drug.
• Christina Jewel Smith, 30, 4526 Wilson Road, Cohutta, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Jeremy Staton, 32, 173 Majestic Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Rafael Zendejas Jr., 43, 308 Westbrook Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with trafficking in meth or amphetamine, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, possession of meth, possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
• Kurt Emmett Duckett, 23, 3767 Freeman Springs Road, Rocky Face, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Robert Mitchell Griggs, 39, 1422 Bishop Pond Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, giving false information to a law officer and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Nathaniel Saul Roberts, 43, 52 Windbrooke Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
